Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’ve reached halftime in Minneapolis with your Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions tied at 14-14.

The Lions started the quarter with a football and a 4th-and-1 from the Minnesota 31-yard line. For the third time this afternoon, Detroit went for it on fourth down and for the third time they converted on a pass from Jared Goff to Josh Reynolds to the Minnesota 14. A few plays later, the Lions scored again on a 5-yard pass from Goff to T.J. Hockenson to increase their lead to 14-0.

The Vikings finally got an answer midway through the second quarter, as Kirk Cousins found Adam Thielen in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown! The play before saw Justin Jefferson draw a pass interference penalty in the end zone to make it first-and-goal. Greg Joseph’s extra point was good, and the deficit was cut to 14-7 with eight and a half minutes left in the first half.

The Lions failed for the first time on an fourth-down situation from near midfield, and the Vikings got the ball back in great field position. They moved down the field as the Cousins-to-Thielen connection continued to get hot, and eventually found themselves with a first-and-goal from the Detroit 4-yard line. Dalvin Cook handled it from there, going into the end zone for his first touchdown of the year and tying the game at 14-14 with just over a minute to go before halftime.

That’s how they went into halftime, and the Vikings will get the ball to start the second half.

