Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

We’ve reached that time where we all put four fingers above our heads in Minneapolis, as we’re heading to the fourth quarter of play with your Minnesota Vikings trailing the Detroit Lions by a score of 24-14.

The Vikings got the football to start the half and proceeded to go three-and-out in less than a minute. Yeah, that wasn’t great. The Lions then pushed into Minnesota territory after converting yet another fourth down and took the lead back on a 40-yard field goal by Austin Seibert to make it 17-14 midway through the quarter.

Minnesota got Greg Joseph into position to attempt another 56-yard field goal, and got the same result as the first one. . .wide to the right. That gave Detroit the ball in good field position with just under five minutes left in the quarter.

They took advantage of that field position, as they marched down the field and capped the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run from Jamaal Williams, his second of the day, to make the score 24-14 with just over two minutes left in the quarter.

The Vikings moved into Detroit territory quickly on their next drive and appeared to have some momentum, but Dalvin Cook fumbled the ball away and Detroit recovered for the game’s first turnover. Cook was injured on the play as well, so we’ll have to see what develops from that.

To the Vikings’ credit, they forced the Lions into a three-and-out, and the Lions will punt it away to start the fourth quarter of play from their own 45.

Can the Vikings pull off a pretty epic comeback? They’re going to have to as they trail the Lions 24-14 after three quarters of play. Come join us for the conclusion of this one, folks!