Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re right around ninety minutes from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings have released their inactive lists for today’s game. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out, starting with the visiting side.

Detroit Lions

DE John Cominsky

G Drew Forbes

G Jonah Jackson

G Chase Lucas

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

TE James Mitchell

DL Demetrius Taylor

All four of the players that the Lions listed as “questionable” on their final injury report (T.J. Hockenson, Aidan Hutchinson, Frank Ragnow, and D’Andre Swift) are active and will start. Melifonwu is a bit of a surprise inactive as he was listed as a full participant in practice all week with his hamstring issue and was not given an injury designation on their final report.

And now on to the home team.

Minnesota Vikings

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

RB Ty Chandler

OT Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

OL Chris Reed

S Harrison Smith

OLB Luiji Vilain

Obviously the big loss here is Smith, who didn’t clear the concussion protocol in time to be ready for this week’s game. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go by the time the Vikings travel across the pond next week, but he’ll be replaced by a combination of Lewis Cine and Josh Metellus for today’s game. Eric Kendricks, who was a late add to the injury report after getting a toe stepped on in practice on Friday, is active and will start.

Those are your inactive lists for today’s game, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have our Open Thread for the first quarter popping up at around 11:00 AM Central time.