Vikings Report Rewind LIVE: Lions at Vikings

The Week 3 matchup between the Detroit Lions and our Minnesota Vikings is officially in the books, and that means it’s time for our LIVE post-game broadcast on Vikings Report Rewind!

Yes, we’re going to break down everything that we saw this afternoon. . .good, bad, ugly, indifferent, or whatever it might have been. Yours truly will be joining Drew Bunting and Ted Glover to talk about all of it, and there are two ways that you can follow along. You can either watch on the embedded player below, or you can come to the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube channel, where you can interact with the show and other viewers and possibly win some swag.

What did we like about what we saw today? What didn’t we like? We always hope that there’s more of the former than of the latter when we do these shows, but no matter what it was we’ll do our best to break it all down and try to provide some insight and humor along the way.

Let us know what you think of the show, folks! We certainly enjoy bringing it to you each week and we hope you enjoy watching it as well.