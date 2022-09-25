Adam Thielen catches 50th career touchdown

In the second quarter of the Minnesota Vikings’ contest against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium, wide receiver Adam Thielen saw himself hit a significant milestone in Vikings’ history.

With his 1-yard touchdown catch, Thielen registered his 50th career touchdown as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. That number moves him into a tie for fourth place in Minnesota Vikings’ history for receiving touchdowns.

Here’s how the leaderboard stands right now:

1) Cris Carter - 110 touchdowns

2) Randy Moss - 92 touchdowns

3) Anthony Carter - 52 touchdowns

t-4) Sammy White - 50 touchdowns

t-4) Adam Thielen - 50 touchdowns

It doesn’t look like it means a whole lot right now, as the Vikings still trail the Lions by a score of 14-7 midway through the second quarter, but it’s worth acknowledging anyway.

Congratulations to Adam Thielen on catching his 50th career touchdown pass as a Minnesota Viking. Barring something weird, he’ll be in third place by the time this season is over.