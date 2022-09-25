Report: Dalvin Cook expected to play vs Saints next week

Lost in the excitement of the Minnesota Vikings’ thrilling 28-24 victory over the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday is the injury to star running back Dalvin Cook. Cook left the game late after sustaining a shoulder injury and his status for next week’s game against the New Orleans Saints in London is in question as it stands right now.

According to one source, however, Cook might be able to get on the field for next week’s contest.

Per source on Dalvin Cook, current expectation is he will wear a brace and play on Sunday vs. Saints in London. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 25, 2022

Pro Football Talk is reporting that, per their sources, Cook is expected to play next Sunday while wearing a brace on his injured shoulder.

Now, if you’ll recall, Cook was looking at a similar situation last season leading into the team’s Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Many, including myself, thought it was doubtful that he would play in that game, but he went out there with a brace and surprised a lot of people.

He also put up the only 200+ yard rushing performance in the National Football League last season in that game, as he carried the ball 27 times for 205 yards and a pair of scores in a Minnesota victory.

Obviously, we’ve got a long way to go before next Sunday, and Kevin O’Connell has said that Cook is going to be having tests done on his shoulder. Still, there’s at least one early indicator that says we should expect to see #4 out there in the backfield for the Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Sunday aft. . .er, morning.