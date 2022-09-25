2022 NFL Week 4: Minnesota Vikings “at” New Orleans Saints (in London)

Coming off of a thrilling victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3, the Minnesota Vikings are taking their show across the pond in Week 4 as they’ll kick off the NFL’s 2022 International Series against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Vikings come into this one with a record of 2-1 after their Week 3 win at home, while the Saints come in with a 1-2 mark following a pair of losses after a win in their season opener.

This will be the third time in the last decade that the Vikings have made the trip to the United Kingdom, and the third different stadium they’ve played in. In 2013, they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Wembley Stadium, and in 2017 they beat the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium.

The Saints last made the trip to the UK in 2017, when they defeated the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium. Prior to that, they defeated the (then) San Diego Chargers at Wembley Stadium in 2008.

The last time these two teams met was quite an embarrassing affair for the Vikings. It was Christmas Day in 2020 and the purple simply couldn’t stop Alvin Kamara. Kamara rushed for six touchdowns on the afternoon and the Vikings couldn’t keep up offensively in a 52-33 loss in New Orleans. We’re hoping for a much better showing from the team in this one.

The opening line for this one shows the Vikings as a 3-point favorite going into this one, with the over/under currently sitting at 44 points according to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll have plenty of coverage of this weekend’s game for you, so make sure you keep checking back for all the latest, folks.