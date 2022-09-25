Vikings open as early favorites in International Series opener

On Sunday morning. . .well, American time, anyway. . .the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints will kick off the NFL’s International Series for the 2022 season when they meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. For the second week in a row, the Vikings open as a slight favorite.

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are starting this week as a 3-point favorite over the Saints for Sunday’s contest. Since this is a neutral field (while technically a home game for the Saints), the sharps seem to think that the Vikings are a slightly better team at this point.

The over/under for this one is starting out at 44 points, which is by far the lowest total for a Vikings game to this point in the season. The team’s first three games all featured over/under totals north of 50 points, so it appears the smart people are expecting a fairly low-scoring contest.

That number makes sense given that the Vikings aren’t averaging 20 points a game (19.3 through the first three weeks), while the Saints are even below that at 17 points/game over the first three weeks.

If you’re going to be betting on this one, be sure to keep checking back with us throughout the week to see how the lines for this one change.