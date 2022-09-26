Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26 September 2022

Hey, everybody! We’re back for another week at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website as we come down from the high that was yesterday’s big comeback win over the Detroit Lions. We’re already looking at next week’s game when the Vikings kick off this year’s International Series in London against New Orleans.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- We had both of our post-game shows following Sunday’s win, from Vikings Report with Drew and Ted as well as Climbing the Pocket.
- Yesterday’s game was a historic one for Adam Thielen, who caught his 50th touchdown pass as a member of the Vikings. Congratulations, Adam!
- The Vikings are hoping to have the services of running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday despite Cook suffering a shoulder injury in yesterday’s win.
- Our team has been installed as an early 3-point favorite over New Orleans in this Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
