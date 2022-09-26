 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26 September 2022

The week begins anew

By Christopher Gates
Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Hey, everybody! We’re back for another week at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website as we come down from the high that was yesterday’s big comeback win over the Detroit Lions. We’re already looking at next week’s game when the Vikings kick off this year’s International Series in London against New Orleans.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

