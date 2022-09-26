Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season finishes up tonight with Monday Night Football, as the Dallas Cowboys travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants.

The Giants are, somehow, 2-0 coming into this one and one of only two NFC teams without a loss at this early juncture of the season. The Cowboys are 1-1 after a victory over Cincinnati in Week 2 and will continue to be without quarterback Dak Prescott as he recovers from a hand injury he suffered in Dallas’ season opener.

Here’s a look at our picks for tonight’s game, powered by our friends at Tallysight.

As you can see, only two of us think that the Giants will emerge from this one with their undefeated record intact. Everyone else is picking the Cowboys. The majority of us are playing the “over” for this one as the number is pretty low. . .these two teams might still struggle to get there, though.

If you’re going to be watching the game, feel free to hang out here with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans to do so. Enjoy the action, everyone!