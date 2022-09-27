Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 27 September 2022

We’ve moved on to Tuesday, and Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is officially in the books. We’re still looking forward to what the Minnesota Vikings will be doing this Sunday in London, but we’ve got plenty of stuff to cover until then.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Norse Code has their review of the win over the Lions.
- GA Skol takes a look at Sunday’s best.
- The Pro Bowl is dead. Long live the Pro Bowl. (Or not.)
- Shawn takes a look at how the Lions basically shut down Justin Jefferson (and still managed to lose).
- Even with the Vikings heading to London this weekend, there could be an NFL game at U.S. Bank Stadium after all depending on what Hurricane Ian does.
