Comeback King - Kirk Cousins

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings pulled out a clunker victory 28-24 over the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. The key to this show is all about consistency. The Vikings currently don’t have any either on the offensive or defensive sides of the football. The positive side is that Kirk Cousins delivered in crunch time and brought the team back twice from double-digit deficits. We will talk about that and more including a preview of the bash in London on The Real Forno Show.

- Cousins’ heroics in the Vikings’ victory over the Lions

- Team preparing for the New Orleans Saints in London, cheers!

All of that and more tonight on The Real Forno Show. Strap in and join host Tyler Forness and producer Dave live tonight!

