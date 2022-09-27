Vikings Reacts Survey: Week 4

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Yes, it is once again time to check the pulse of Minnesota Vikings fans with our SB Nation Reacts questions. This time, we’ve actually got a couple of questions we want you folks to weigh in on.

The first is, as always, your level of confidence that the team is moving in the right direction after the thrilling Week 3 victory over Detroit. The other has to do with wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has cooled off a bit after a huge opening weekend. Are you concerned about his lack of production these past two weeks?

We’ll have the results of these questions for you here in a day or two, but feel free to go ahead and sound off in our comments section about what you think! And, as always, if you want to participate in the national questions, sign up at the link above there. Thanks, everyone!