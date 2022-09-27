Vikings add TE Jacob Hollister to practice squad

With their trip to the United Kingdom just a couple of days away, the Minnesota Vikings made a change to their practice squad on Tuesday.

The team has announced that they have signed TE Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. In order to facilitate that transaction, the team has waived CB Parry Nickerson.

Hollister has been in the NFL since 2017, when he went undrafted out of the University of Wyoming and signed with the New England Patriots. In April of 2019, the Patriots traded Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks for a seventh-round pick, and that’s where Hollister played the next two seasons.

He then signed with the Buffalo Bills but was released during Training Camp and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in March of 2022, but was placed on IR during camp and eventually released with an injury settlement.

In his NFL career, Hollister has caught 83 passes for 707 yards and seven touchdowns, six of which came during his two seasons in Seattle.

Nickerson had spent most of his time with the Vikings on the practice squad, though he was elevated to the active roster several times during the 2021 season.

There’s your Vikings’ roster move for this Tuesday, folks. What do you think?