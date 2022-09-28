Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 28 September 2022

Yes, it’s hump day again. . .no Earth, Wind, and Fire references to get in the way this week. . .and we’re back with a new Open Thread at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website! The purple leave for the United Kingdom tomorrow and their game against New Orleans, and we’ll be doing our best to keep you up to date on everything between now and then.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Kirk Cousins is the Comeback King. The Real Forno Show said so.

GA Skol is once again looking for the Nincompoop of the Week. I bet the winner’s name rhymes with Gran Flambell.

Our SB Nation Reacts survey for the week is here and wants to know if you’re worried about Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings made a practice squad change on Tuesday, adding TE Jacob Hollister and waiving CB Parry Nickerson.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: