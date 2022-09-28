Vikings Offensive Line - No Issues?

Viking Hot Takes are back but with a change this week. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Detroit Lions in a game that required 2 comebacks from being down double digits. Were there any hot takes that you had? How about for the trip to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to play the New Orleans Saints? Will we see Good Kirk and an offense firing on all cylinders? Do we now have a Vikings offensive line with no issues?

Flip from Climbing The Pocket will not battle Eric Thompson from the Daily Norseman for the 38th episode of Viking Hot Takes on the Climbing The Pocket channel on Tuesday night. You read that right. Flip will not debate with Eric. He instead will be bouncing hot takes with Vikings Happy Hour host, Matt Anderson. Why? Because Eric is on his way to England to report from the game. In this episode, Flip and Matt follow the usual format of the show, with 3 questions each in the 20-minute, and no biting kneecaps.

Flip asks:

1. Did the Vikings get a good win, or avoid a bad loss?

2. How many weeks should they rest Dalvin Cook?

3. Why does 2022 feel so much like 2018?

Matt asks:

1. Is the Offensive Line no longer an issue?

2. What do you think about Kevin O’Connell’s play calling?

3. Can we be optimistic about the Vikings' defense?

