Sunday Night Football will be at U.S. Bank Stadium if game is moved

On Monday, we mentioned the possibility of the NFL moving this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to U.S. Bank Stadium if Hurricane Ian prevents the game from being played in Tampa. Now, that possibility is a reality. . .if the game ends up being moved.

If the NFL can't play Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game in Tampa because of the hurricane, the game would be played in Minneapolis, according to the NFL's Jeff Miller. As of now, however, there has been NO CHANGE to the site of the game. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 28, 2022

According to Jeff Miller of the National Football League, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, the Chiefs/Buccaneers game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium if the league decides to move the game. At the present time, however, the switch has not yet been made. Given everything that needs to be done to get things set up at the stadium, however, I would imagine such a call would have to be made relatively soon.

If the game does end up being moved, we’ll bring you more about ticket availability and things of that nature. If you’ll recall, when the Giants/Vikings game was moved to Ford Field in Detroit back in 2010, tickets were available for free for the matchup. If that were to happen for this one, I would have to imagine that a lot of Twin Cities football fans would be interested in seeing Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady in prime time.

Once again, the NFL has decided that if this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup needs to be moved because of Hurricane Ian, the game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium with the Minnesota Vikings being out of town. We’ll bring you more on this story as it develops.