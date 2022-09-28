Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s Wednesday, and that means we’ve got the first injury reports of the week for both the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints as they prepare for this week’s matchup in London. Let’s take a look at who both teams have listed among those that are dealing with injuries this week.

We’ll start, as we always do, with the visiting team. For this matchup, that’s the Vikings as this is considered a Saints home game.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad)

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder)

FB C.J. Ham (foot)

OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

LB Eric Kendricks (toe)

S Harrison Smith (concussion)

The injuries to both Cook and Za’Darius Smith were described by Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday as “day-to-day” injuries and they will both be evaluated through the course of the week. Cook left Sunday’s win over Detroit with his shoulder injury, while Smith got hurt towards the end of the game but stayed on the field to finish things out.

Harrison Smith has cleared the concussion protocol and Eric Kendricks’ toe no longer appears to be a significant issue. Both of those tidbits are pretty welcome news.

Now, on to the home team.

New Orleans Saints

Did Not Participate

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

G Andrus Peat (concussion)

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

Limited Participation

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

DB J.T. Gray (shoulder)

WR Deonte Harty (foot)

TE Taysom Hill (rib)

RB Alvin Kamara (rib)

S Marcus Maye (rib)

WR Tre’Quan Smith (concussion)

Full Participation

No players listed

As you can see, there are plenty of names on the list for the Saints, including their starting quarterback, running back, and two of their top wide receivers. It sounds like Winston is on track to play in this one although the Saints did give Andy Dalton the snaps with the first team on Wednesday. That’s definitely a situation that’s worth monitoring as we go forward.

Those are your initial injury reports for this week’s contest between the Vikings and the Saints, folks. We’ll continue to track any changes to these reports throughout the week.