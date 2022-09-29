Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 29 September 2022

Norske Thorsday, ladies and gentlemen! Week 4 in the NFL officially gets underway tonight, and your Minnesota Vikings should be arriving in the United Kingdom at some point today for Sunday’s big matchup. But, we’ve got things to do between now and then.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Vikings Hot Takes explores whether or not the Vikings’ offensive line might actually be. . .good.

There hasn’t been any official word yet, but if the Sunday Night Football game between Tampa Bay and Kansas City needs to be moved, it will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The first injury reports of the week are out, and both teams have some issues to keep an eye on.

RIP, Coolio. . .and I’m very happy that he settled his beef with Weird Al after the whole misunderstanding over Amish Paradise.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: