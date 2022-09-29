Vikings Travel to London! With Matthew Coller

Fresh off a Minnesota Vikings victory over the Detroit Lions, the guys from Vikings Happy Hour are back to break it all down with guest Matthew Coller of Purple Insider!
Was this last week a good win from the Vikings or did they avoid a bad loss? Plus we break down what to look for in this week's upcoming game in London vs the New Orleans Saints.
Grab your Lake Monster Beer and enjoy the show!
Discussion topics for episode 066 are:
Intros - Matthew Coller
Recap Vikings win vs Detroit
- Should the Vikings feel good about how they won?
- Can they build off this?
- Worried about Irv?
Vikes vs Saints
- Biggest concerns heading into the game
- Should Dalvin play?
- Keys to success?
Over/Under
- Vikings Defense 1.5 INT’s (Winston has thrown 2+ int in 2 straight games)
- Adam Thielen 95 receiving yards
- 24 points by the Vikings offense (avg 19.6 this season)
Buy/Sell
- Kevin O’Connell’s play calling
- The Vikings Offensive line
- Vikings run defense (6th ranked Run defense according to PFF)
Predictions
- Matt 2-1
- Myles 2-1
- Ryan 2-1
- Dave 1-2
- Media Guest 2-1
Outro
- What’s Matt working on?
Our guest: Matthew Coller of the Purple Insider. The regulars: Matt Anderson, Ryan Ortega, Myles Gorham, and Producer Dave enjoying another Lake Monster Brew. This is a Climb The Pocket & Daily Norseman production.
