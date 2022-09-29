Vikings Travel to London! With Matthew Coller

Fresh off a Minnesota Vikings victory over the Detroit Lions, the guys from Vikings Happy Hour are back to break it all down with guest Matthew Coller of Purple Insider!

Was this last week a good win from the Vikings or did they avoid a bad loss? Plus we break down what to look for in this week's upcoming game in London vs the New Orleans Saints.

Grab your Lake Monster Beer and enjoy the show!

Discussion topics for episode 066 are:

Intros - Matthew Coller

Recap Vikings win vs Detroit

Should the Vikings feel good about how they won?

Can they build off this?

Worried about Irv?

Vikes vs Saints

Biggest concerns heading into the game

Should Dalvin play?

Keys to success?

Over/Under

Vikings Defense 1.5 INT’s (Winston has thrown 2+ int in 2 straight games)

Adam Thielen 95 receiving yards

24 points by the Vikings offense (avg 19.6 this season)

Buy/Sell

Kevin O’Connell’s play calling

The Vikings Offensive line

Vikings run defense (6th ranked Run defense according to PFF)

Predictions

Matt 2-1

Myles 2-1

Ryan 2-1

Dave 1-2

Media Guest 2-1

Outro

What’s Matt working on?

Fan with us!!! Our guest: PB safety @MatthewColler of the @Purple_Insider. The regulars: Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production. The show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.