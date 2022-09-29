Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals: ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and discussion

We are approaching kickoff of this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup in Cincinnati, ladies and gentlemen. Tonight’s matchup on Amazon Prime will see the AFC’s last undefeated team, the Miami Dolphins, head to Ohio to take on the defending AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals got off to an 0-2 start to the season before righting the ship a bit against the New York Jets last Sunday, while the Dolphins, as mentioned, are the only team in the AFC (and one of only two teams in the league) to make it through the first three weeks without a blemish on their record. The Bengals are favored in this one, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s how we’re picking this one, brought to you by our friends at Tallysight.

As you can see, the majority of us see the Dolphins continuing along their undefeated path with a victory to send the Bengals down to 1-3 after the season’s first month.

If you’re going to be watching the game, feel free to hang out here and talk about it with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans. Enjoy the action, everyone!