Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints: Interim injury reports

The second injury reports of the week are out for both the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints, and there are some significant changes to be seen. . .at least on the purple side. Let’s take a look at what they say, shall we?

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad)

OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) FB C.J. Ham (foot, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) LB Eric Kendricks (toe)

S Harrison Smith (concussion)

Obviously the change in Cook’s status is significant given his injury and his ability to play through it. Given his full participation today I think we can realistically expect to see him on Sunday in London. Booth and Za’Darius Smith are still being monitored. . .I don’t think that Booth will get out there this weekend but the team still seems to be hopeful that Smith can give it a go.

New Orleans Saints

Did Not Participate

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

Limited Participation

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)

WR Deonte Harty (foot)

TE Taysom Hill (rib)

RB Alvin Kamara (rib)

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) S Marcus Maye (rib)

G Andrus Peat (concussion, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

Full Participation

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) DB J.T. Gray (shoulder, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) WR Tre’Quan Smith (concussion, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

A few players on the Saints’ injury report saw themselves upgraded on Thursday’s list, but Winston and Thomas are still down. If Winston can’t go, the Saints will turn to Andy Dalton at quarterback.

We’ll have the final injury reports for you tomorrow afternoon, folks.