SB Nation Reacts: Vikings fans not too worried about Justin Jefferson

The results are in from this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll concerning the Minnesota Vikings, so let’s take the pulse of purple nation here for a bit if we can.

First off, we had our standard question about the level of confidence in the team, and after taking a big drop after the loss to Philadelphia, we had a bit of a rebound after the thrilling win over Detroit.

As it stands right now, 73% of Vikings fans think that the team is moving in the right direction. That’s a jump from 51% the week before, but still not really that close to the 94% that confidence was sitting at after the win over Green Bay in Week 1. Hopefully we’ll continue to see that trend upward.

Now, we also asked a question about Justin Jefferson, namely how concerned you were over how he had gone over the past two games. As it turns out, people really aren’t sweating it too much.

Nearly half of our respondents. . .44%, to be precise. . .said that they weren’t worried at all about how Jefferson has had a rough go of it over the past couple of games. In addition, another 32% said that they were only “a little worried.” So, about three-quarters of the fan base isn’t that concerned that Jefferson hasn’t lit it up the past two weeks after his huge performance in the opener. If I had to make a guess, I’d have to say that Kevin O’Connell is going to make the necessary changes going forward and we’ll be seeing a lot more of #18 in this offense.

Those are your SB Nation Reacts results for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back again next week with another poll!