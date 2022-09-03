Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 3-4 September 2022

It’s the weekend, ladies and gentlemen. . .and it’s the last weekend without NFL football until mid-February. I can’t even begin to tell you how happy that makes me, and I’m sure it makes all of you happy, too. We’ll all be much happier after the Minnesota Vikings win next Sunday, but we’ll get to that when it happens.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

We knew the end of the Mike Zimmer era was bad, but it might have been even worse than we originally thought.

Christian Darrisaw is a breakout candidate for 2022 according to Peter Schrager of the NFL Network.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: