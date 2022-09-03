Ryan Wright gets new number because the NFL hates fun

After all of the activity of the past few days, a bunch of members of the Minnesota Vikings got new uniform numbers on Saturday. Among them was punter Ryan Wright who, sadly, is no longer allowed to wear #66 as a punter because the NFL doesn’t want us to have nice things.

Wright will now be wearing the number 14, which was being used by Sean Mannion before he was released.

The two newest members of the Vikings’ 53-man roster have also chosen their numbers. Wide receiver Jalen Reagor will wear #5, which was previously being used by Tye Smith and, before that, Dan Bailey for a few seasons. Defensive lineman Ross Blacklock will wear the #96 that had been worn by Armon Watts prior to his release.

The Vikings’ newest practice squad members also got their numbers. Cornerback Tae Gowan will wear #31, while wide receiver Travis Toivonen will wear #87.

Jonathan Bullard, who as of now is the third starter on the Vikings’ defensive line, has made the bold move of changing from #79 to the John Randle/Kevin Williams number, 93. That number had been worn by Jaylen Twyman, who has moved to the practice squad and will change from 93 to 51 as a result.

That means that every member of the team, on both the active roster and the practice squad, has a number that falls within the NFL’s number rules. Hooray!