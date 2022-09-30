Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Friday, and that means that final injury reports are out all around the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints are no different as they prepare for this week’s game in London, so let’s take a look at the bumps and bruises for both sides.

Minnesota Vikings Week 4 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Andrew Booth Jr CB Quad DNP DNP LP Doubtful Za'Darius Smith OLB Knee DNP DNP LP Questionable Dalvin Cook RB Shoulder DNP FP FP --- C.J. Ham FB Foot DNP FP FP --- Eric Kendricks LB Toe FP FP FP --- Harrison Smith S Concussion FP FP FP ---

After we spent all week wondering about Dalvin Cook’s status, the Vikings went and took him completely off of the injury report for this week, so he’s a full go for Sunday. Andrew Booth will likely miss his third straight game, while Za’Darius Smith might be a game-time decision for this one. We’ll be monitoring that until kickoff.

New Orleans Saints Week 4 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Marcus Maye S Rib LP LP DNP Out Andrus Peat G Concussion DNP LP LP Out Michael Thomas WR Foot DNP DNP DNP Out Jameis Winston QB Back/Ankle DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Alvin Kamara RB Rib LP LP LP Questionable Paulson Adebo CB Ankle LP LP LP --- Marcus Davenport DE Shoulder LP FP FP J.T. Gray DB Shoulder LP FP FP Deonte Harty WR Foot LP LP LP Taysom Hill TE Rib LP LP FP Jarvis Landry WR Ankle DNP LP LP Tre'Quan Smith WR Concussion LP FP FP

Three players have already been declared out for the Saints in this one, and starting quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful. The word is that the Saints are already planning on giving Andy Dalton the start on Sunday, which certainly isn’t something that’s ever gone badly for the Minnesota Vikings before.

And those are your final injury reports for Week 4 between the Vikings and the Saints, folks. We’ll have much more coverage of this week’s game as we get closer to kickoff in London.