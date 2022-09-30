Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Friday, and that means that final injury reports are out all around the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints are no different as they prepare for this week’s game in London, so let’s take a look at the bumps and bruises for both sides.
Minnesota Vikings Week 4 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Andrew Booth Jr
|CB
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Doubtful
|Za'Darius Smith
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|---
|C.J. Ham
|FB
|Foot
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Harrison Smith
|S
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
After we spent all week wondering about Dalvin Cook’s status, the Vikings went and took him completely off of the injury report for this week, so he’s a full go for Sunday. Andrew Booth will likely miss his third straight game, while Za’Darius Smith might be a game-time decision for this one. We’ll be monitoring that until kickoff.
New Orleans Saints Week 4 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Out
|Andrus Peat
|G
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|Back/Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Paulson Adebo
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|---
|Marcus Davenport
|DE
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|J.T. Gray
|DB
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Deonte Harty
|WR
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Taysom Hill
|TE
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Tre'Quan Smith
|WR
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|FP
Three players have already been declared out for the Saints in this one, and starting quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful. The word is that the Saints are already planning on giving Andy Dalton the start on Sunday, which certainly isn’t something that’s ever gone badly for the Minnesota Vikings before.
And those are your final injury reports for Week 4 between the Vikings and the Saints, folks. We’ll have much more coverage of this week’s game as we get closer to kickoff in London.
