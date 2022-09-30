Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 4

It is once again time to see who the guys behind your favorite Minnesota Vikings website are picking in Week 4 of the 2022 National Football League season. And, well, for most of our sakes, I hope it was a hell of a lot better than last week was.
Why do I say that? Well, here’s everyone’s tallies from last week’s action.
- Eric Thompson: 10-6 straight-up, 9-7 against the spread, 4-11 over/under
- Mark Pittman: 10-6 straight-up, 9-7 against the spread, 5-10 over/under
- GA Skol: 9-7 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 6-9 over/under
- Ed Brodmarkle: 7-9 straight-up, 8-7 against the spread, 7-8 over/under
- Christopher Gates: 7-9 straight-up, 6-10 against the spread, 4-11 over/under
- Warren Ludford: 6-10 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 9-6 over/under
Yeah. . .that was ugly, especially on the over/under side of things. Just a pretty meh week all around for everyone, for the most part.
With that, here are the year-to-date numbers for everyone so far:
Straight-up/Moneyline
- Eric Thompson: 29-18 (.617)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 27-20 (.574)
- Mark Pittman: 27-20 (.574)
- GA Skol: 26-21 (.553)
- Christopher Gates: 24-23 (.511)
- Warren Ludford: 23-24 (.489)
Against the Spread
- Mark Pittman: 30-18 (.625)
- Eric Thompson: 26-22 (.542)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 14-16 (.467)
- Christopher Gates: 22-26 (.458)
- GA Skol: 19-28 (.404)
- Warren Ludford: 19-28 (.404)
Over/Under
- Eric Thompson: 27-20 (.574)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 23-24 (.489)
- Warren Ludford: 23-24 (.489)
- GA Skol: 22-25 (.468)
- Christopher Gates: 19-28 (.404)
- Mark Pittman: 18-29 (.383)
Can things get better this week? I think they almost have to. Here are our picks, powered by our friends at Tallysight.
Unanimous Picks
- Philadelphia Eagles over Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Chargers over Houston Texans
- Pittsburgh Steelers over New York Jets
- Detroit Lions over Seattle Seahawks
- Las Vegas Raiders over Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers over New England Patriots
- Los Angeles Rams over San Francisco 49ers
5-1 Picks
- Minnesota Vikings over New Orleans Saints (Ed dissenting)
- Buffalo Bills over Baltimore Ravens (Chris dissenting)
- New York Giants over Chicago Bears (Ed dissenting)
- Dallas Cowboys over Washington Commanders (Ed dissenting)
- Kansas City Chiefs over Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Warren dissenting)
4-2 Picks
- Miami Dolphins over Cincinnati Bengals (Eric and Mark dissenting. . .and getting it right)
- Cleveland Browns over Atlanta Falcons (GA Skol and Mark dissenting)
- Arizona Cardinals over Carolina Panthers (Eric and Mark dissenting)
3-3 Picks
- Indianapolis Colts (Ed/Eric/Warren) vs Tennessee Titans (Chris/GA Skol/Mark)
Those are the picks for this week, ladies and gentlemen. Who are you rolling with in Week 4 of NFL action?
Loading comments...