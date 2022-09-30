Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 4

It is once again time to see who the guys behind your favorite Minnesota Vikings website are picking in Week 4 of the 2022 National Football League season. And, well, for most of our sakes, I hope it was a hell of a lot better than last week was.

Why do I say that? Well, here’s everyone’s tallies from last week’s action.

Eric Thompson: 10-6 straight-up, 9-7 against the spread, 4-11 over/under

Mark Pittman: 10-6 straight-up, 9-7 against the spread, 5-10 over/under

GA Skol: 9-7 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 6-9 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 7-9 straight-up, 8-7 against the spread, 7-8 over/under

Christopher Gates: 7-9 straight-up, 6-10 against the spread, 4-11 over/under

Warren Ludford: 6-10 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 9-6 over/under

Yeah. . .that was ugly, especially on the over/under side of things. Just a pretty meh week all around for everyone, for the most part.

With that, here are the year-to-date numbers for everyone so far:

Straight-up/Moneyline

Eric Thompson: 29-18 (.617) Ed Brodmarkle: 27-20 (.574) Mark Pittman: 27-20 (.574) GA Skol: 26-21 (.553) Christopher Gates: 24-23 (.511) Warren Ludford: 23-24 (.489)

Against the Spread

Mark Pittman: 30-18 (.625) Eric Thompson: 26-22 (.542) Ed Brodmarkle: 14-16 (.467) Christopher Gates: 22-26 (.458) GA Skol: 19-28 (.404) Warren Ludford: 19-28 (.404)

Over/Under

Eric Thompson: 27-20 (.574) Ed Brodmarkle: 23-24 (.489) Warren Ludford: 23-24 (.489) GA Skol: 22-25 (.468) Christopher Gates: 19-28 (.404) Mark Pittman: 18-29 (.383)

Can things get better this week? I think they almost have to. Here are our picks, powered by our friends at Tallysight.

Unanimous Picks

5-1 Picks

4-2 Picks

3-3 Picks

Those are the picks for this week, ladies and gentlemen. Who are you rolling with in Week 4 of NFL action?