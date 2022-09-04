The Minnesota Vikings have made their way to cutting, trading, and signing practice squad guys to complete their 53-man roster plus practice squad ahead of week 1 of the 2022 season. There were some definite surprises, some expected moves, and some moves that seem a little unconventional. Are they?

Ross Blacklock was traded for to replace the cut Armor Watts. That seemed a little weird. Was it for money or because they thought he would be better? If that is the case, why do the Vikings show Jonathan Bullard as the starter on the opposite side of Dalvin Tomlinson? Who’s better, Blacklock or Bullard?

With all these moves made by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, he sure has put his stamped his name on this squad more than we thought could be possible. With the majority of last year’s Rick Spielman draft now cut and gone, this was definitely an alpha by the new general manager. How do you like Kwesi now? Bold moves for sure. Let’s see if they play out as intended. Will they?

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: The Vikings 53 – a couple of surprises and a lot of expected cuts

Theme #2: Will Blacklock or Bullard start at DE?

Theme #3: How do you like Kwesi Adofo-Mensah now?

