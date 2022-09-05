2022 NFL Opening Odds: Vikings open as slight underdogs against Packers

The opening week of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, ladies and gentlemen, and that means we can really start looking at the matchup that we’ll see on Sunday between the Green Bay Packers and your Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium. Despite opening things up at home, the Vikings are a slight underdog going into this weekend’s action.

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are currently a 1.5-point underdog in this one.

It’s understandable that the Packers are going into this one as the favorite. After all, they’re led by the reigning MVP. . .again. . .and they’re rightly considered one of the NFL’s most talented teams. On top of that, the Vikings have a new everything. . .a new head coach, a new offense, and new base defense.

Of course, those things could play to the Vikings’ advantage as well. The Packers don’t have a lot of film on the Vikings’ new offense and defense, and some of the new faces on defense (Za’Darius Smith, Harrison Phillips, etc.) are significant upgrades over the players manning those positions the last time these two teams met. In addition, the Packers go into this one without Davante Adams, who now resides in Las Vegas. That can only be a help to Minnesota’s defense.

The over/under for this one is currently set at 48 points. It’s worth noting that both of the games between these two teams last season hit the “over,” even though the second game saw Green Bay almost hit the over by themselves in a Sunday night blowout. With the offensive talent that these two teams possess, that might be the smart way to lean in this one as well.

If something happens that causes the line to move significantly in this one we’ll pass it along to you. As it stands now though, it sounds like we should be looking for a close, high-scoring affair to kick off the 2022 NFL season in Minneapolis.