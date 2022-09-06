Sign up for The Daily Norseman’s 2022 NFL Survival Pool!

Along with our Pick ‘Em Pool, we have another way for you to match wits with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans, and that’s with our Survival Pool. Can you figure out how to outlast all of your fellow purple fans? Well, here’s your opportunity!

Here’s what you need to do.

Go to the Yahoo! Sports Survival Football site Click on “Join a Group” Under “Group ID,” enter the group number, which is 19516. Under “password,” enter $k0lViking$! (you might want to just copy and paste it) Name your pick set and you’re good to go!

Once again, here’s how the pool works. Each week, you will pick one NFL team that you think is definitely going to win. If that team loses, you’re officially out of the pool. If that team wins, you get to continue on to the next week but you don’t get to use that team again for the rest of the season.

It sounds simple but, believe me, it’s pretty damn difficult. I usually don’t make it more than a few weeks. One year we had someone make it through the entire regular season, but I don’t think anyone has come close since.

So, if you want to get involved in this year’s Survival Pool, go sign up! Yahoo! Sports caps its signups for pools like this at 100, so if you want to get in you’ll have to be quick.