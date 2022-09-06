Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 6 September 2022

It’s getting closer, folks! The NFL regular season kicks off in just two days and the opening weekend is rapidly approaching as well. We’ll be keeping you up to date on everything we can about the Minnesota Vikings as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers to kick off the season whenever any news drops.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Our stream for Week 1 is up and running, and it started with a story about the Vikings going into the opener as an underdog.

Kevin O’Connell assured everyone that TE Irv Smith Jr. is still on track to return in Week 1.

Warren has his 2022 season forecast for the Vikings up for your reading pleasure. What do you think?

