Can the Vikings Win Week 1?

Tyler Forness and Producer Dave will ask the question can the Vikings win week 1? They’ll be having fun looking at all that led up to the first Packers week of the season. Then looking ahead to them coming to US Bank. Who will start 0-1, and why do they wear green and gold uniforms? ...And much more on The Real Forno Show . SKOL! 

By Luft Krigare
On this The Real Forno Show - Week one is upon us ladies and gentlemen! The Minnesota Vikings host the rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon in America’s Game of the Week slot at 3:25 central time. Leading up to the game, the Vikings have made some waves

-The 53-man roster is set

-Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah trades like he’s on the floor of the NYSE

-Breakdown of how the traded players will impact the team

-Preview of Sundays game

All of that and more tonight on The Real Forno Show. Strap in and join host Tyler Forness and producer Dave live tonight!

