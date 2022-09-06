Vikings sign CB Duke Shelley to practice squad, release T.Y. McGill from IR

On a relatively slow Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings made a couple of roster moves, including one that will fill out their practice squad with a full 16 players.

The team has signed former Chicago Bears CB Duke Shelley to the practice squad. They have also released defensive lineman T.Y. McGill from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Shelley was a sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2019 out of Kansas State University. He spent three seasons with Chicago. He appeared in 30 games over the course of those three seasons, mostly on special teams, though he did have six starts at corner during that time. He has four passes defended and no interceptions in his NFL career.

McGill was the source of some drama on cutdown day for the Vikings, though it wasn’t of his doing. The news originally went out that the Vikings were releasing McGill, who put up 3.5 sacks during the preseason and looked very impressive until getting injured against Denver in the preseason finale. Many were surprised that the Vikings would just outright release McGill, but it later came out that the team was putting him on injured reserve instead.

The team releasing McGill with an injury settlement was the expected outcome after all was said and done. That’s officially happened and the eighth-year player is now eligible to sign with any team in the league.

With the signing of Shelley, the Vikings’ complete practice squad is as follows: