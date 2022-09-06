Vikings Reacts Survey: Week 1

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’ve got two questions on this week’s survey. The first is the standard question for all of our SB Nation Reacts surveys, that being whether or not you think the team is going in the right direction. This is one that we’ll track throughout the year and, if it’s like every other year we’ve done this, we’ll have plenty of ups and downs to track.

We do have one Vikings-specific question on this one as well, because we want you to tell us who you think will lead the Vikings in touchdown receptions. I know that the instinct might be to pick Justin Jefferson because. . .well, because he’s Justin Jefferson. But it’s important to point out that in each of Justin Jefferson’s two NFL seasons, Adam Thielen has had at least a share of the team’s touchdown reception lead. He beat Jefferson 14-7 in 2020 and both men had 10 touchdown catches last season. Osborn came on strong last season as well with seven scoring grabs, and Irv Smith Jr. is back after a lost 2021 to add another red zone threat.

We’ll have the answers to both of these questions for you in a couple of days, so go ahead and get in on the vote, folks!