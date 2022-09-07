Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 7 September 2022

It’s hump day, everybody! And that means we’re soon going to be on the downhill run for game day as the Minnesota Vikings face off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season. We’re keeping up with everything that happens between now and then and bringing it to you right here.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- We did a final review of how the offseason went for the Vikings as well as how things look right now.
- That’s all part of the bigger SB Nation football preview site, where you can find overviews of all 32 teams.
- The Real Forno Show asks whether or not the Vikings can win in Week 1. (Of course they can.)
- The Vikings now have a full practice squad, adding CB Duke Shelley to the group on Tuesday. They also released DL T.Y. McGill.
- Our latest SB Nation Reacts survey about the Vikings is available for you to make your voice heard as well.
Also, thank you to everyone that signed up for our Pick ‘Em and Survival pools for this year. We’ve maxed out both sides, but again, if anyone wants to make unofficial ones they can have at it.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...