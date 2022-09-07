Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s Wednesday, it’s game week, and that means it’s time for the first injury reports of the 2022 NFL season. Both the Green Bay Packers and your Minnesota Vikings have filed their initial reports, so let’s take a look at both.

As is our wont, we will start with the visiting team.

Green Bay Packers

Did Not Participate

WR Allen Lazard (ankle)

Limited Participation

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

OT Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee)

S Darnell Savage (hamstring)

TE Robert Tonyan (knee)

Full Participation

K Mason Crosby (right knee)

LB Tipa Galeai (elbow)

C Jake Hanson (shoulder)

OT Yosh Nijman (knee)

WR Christian Watson (knee)

It’s already a pretty long injury report for the Packers, who dealt with a lot of injuries last season. Bakhtiari, Jenkins, and Tonyan all had knee injuries last season and are apparently still dealing with the fallout from that. Bakhtiari has already declared that he’s going to play on Sunday, but we’ll see how the Packers want to play this one.

And now, on to the home team.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

Nobody listed

Limited Participation

DL Jonathan Bullard (biceps)

Full Participation

Nobody listed

Yes, the Vikings’ current injury report consists of one player. That player is Bullard, who is currently listed as one of the Vikings’ starters on the defensive line. He was still able to do a few things in practice on Wednesday, but he might end up being the only player for the purple we have to monitor over the course of the next few days. With any luck, that will be the case.

That’s the first injury report of the season for both the Packers and the Vikings, folks. We’ll have the interim injury report tomorrow afternoon.