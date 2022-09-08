Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams: Thursday Night Football Picks and Discussion

It’s finally here, ladies and gentlemen. Yes, we still have to wait for Sunday afternoon to see the Minnesota Vikings in a meaningful game for the first time in eight months, but the NFL season is officially slated to get underway in about half an hour or so.

The season opener will pit the Buffalo Bills, who seem to be the consensus favorite to represent the AFC in this year’s Super Bowl, traveling to take on the team that won the most recent Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams.

We’re partnering with the folks from Tallysight to pick all of this year’s games again, and here’s what we’ve got for tonight’s contest. You’ll see that we’ve added another member to our team, as Mark has emerged from the DN Labs long enough to pick each week’s NFL games.

The spread shows the Bills as a slight favorite in this one, significant for an East Coast team heading out to play a game on the West Coast. We’re evenly split on who we think is going to win this one outright: GA Skol, Warren, and I are calling the Bills taking this one down, while Ed, Eric, and Mark are all siding with the defending champs.

Everyone is calling for their respective picks to cover the spread in this one, and we’re almost unanimous in our expectations for a high-scoring affair, with only Warren taking the “under” for the points in this one.

If you’re going to be watching tonight’s game, come on in and talk about it with your fellow Vikings fans! We’ll see this Bills team later on in the season, so now we get a chance to see what we’re in for.

Enjoy the game, folks. . .and football is officially back!