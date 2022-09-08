Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 8 September 2022

Norske Thorsday, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the day that we say “Hello” to the 2022 NFL season! Yes, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will kick things off tonight at SoFi Stadium, and we’ll have a separate discussion post for that one here along with our picks. Just three more sleeps until Minnesota Vikings football, folks. . .

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Za’Darius Smith apparently signed with the Vikings because he wants to exact some revenge on his former team.

Kirk Cousins for MVP? Warren notes that a couple of prominent folks have made that prediction.

The first injury reports for this weekend’s game are out. The Vikings’ list has one name on it. That’s good, right?

