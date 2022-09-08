Vikings vs Packers: Easy Win?

Live from Lake Monster Brewing beer hall, we have Vikings Happy Hour .

The Minnesota Vikings are about to start their regular season where every game counts in their quest for a championship. The Vikings and Packers will face off first. An easy win, right? The Green Bay Packers will come to town to play the Purple in U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the 3:25 pm Central time slot. It will be a game viewed by most of America and a serious test for Kevin O’Connell and his team. This will be O’Connell’s first real game as a head coach. The butterflies for him and some of the players on the squad should be in full dogfight mode. The crowd will be hyped up and Skol Chants ringing loudly from the rafters. Vikings Happy Hour has Arif Hasan of the Athletic and Daily Norseman’s Norse Code here to talk about it. He is joining Matt, Myles, and Ryan live from Lake Monster Brewery in the first live show for the 2022 campaign.

So grab your Lake Monster beer and join us! Skol!

Discussion topics for episode 063 are:

Concerns heading into the game?

Which matchups to watch for?

What can we exploit?

Keys to victory?

Over/Under

Kirk Cousins 300 Passing Yards (avg 281)

Aaron Rodgers 1 INT (he’s only thrown 1 vs the Vikings in the last 5 years)

Dalvin Cook 100 all-purpose yards (avg 108 total yards in history w/GB)

Buy/Sell

Greg Joseph becomes an elite kicker this season

Kirk Cousins changing under Kevin O’Connell

Z’adarius Smith and Danielle Hunter are dominant

Predictions (Vegas Betting line GB -2.5)

Fan with us!!! Guest Arif Hasan @ArifHasanNFL of @TheAthleticMIN & @NorseCodeDN, and regulars: Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production. The show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.