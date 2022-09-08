Esezi Otomewo really likes the number 90

One of the things we tend to hear stories about during the offseason and preseason is players attempting to purchase numbers they have an affinity for from other players when they join a new team. For the Minnesota Vikings, one of their rookies seems to have a strong attachment to the number he’s chosen.

Like, really strong.

Courtesy of Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, we’ve learned that Vikings’ rookie Esezi Otomewo, a fifth-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, turned down $30,000 from newly-acquired Ross Blacklock to sell him the number 90. Blacklock wore that number with the Houston Texans for two years and wanted to wear it in Minnesota, but the rookie has apparently said no.

Otomewo chose the number due to a combination of two things. First, he wore the #9 during his college career at the University of Minnesota, but NFL rules don’t allow for defensive linemen to wear single-digit numbers. So, he combined that with his nickname, which is “Big O,” and added it to the 9 to come up with the number 90.

As it stands now, Blacklock will switch to the #96, which was worn by Armon Watts prior to his release during final cuts.

I’m not sure if I’d be able to turn down $30,000 for my jersey number if someone offered it to me. Then again, I didn’t sign a contract worth nearly $4 million a few months ago, either. I suppose that sort of thing gives you the ability to turn down 30 large if you want to.