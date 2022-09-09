Minnesota Vikings News and Notes, 9 September 2022

Happy Friday, everyone, and we’re on our way to the first full weekend of NFL football for 2022! The Buffalo Bills put a pretty good beating on the Los Angeles Rams in last night’s opener, and the big game this weekend. . .well, for us. . .is, of course, the Green Bay Packers traveling to take on our Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s late window.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Vikings Happy Hour asks whether or not the game against the Packers is an easy win.

The second installment of Syed Schemes takes a look at what to expect from Ed Donatell on defense.

We sat down for Five Good Questions with Acme Packing Company about this weekend’s game.

Rookie Esezi Otomewo turned down $30,000 from Ross Blacklock to sell him the #90.

GA Skol is alive! And he gave us a season preview!

One addition to the injury report for the Vikings on Thursday. No changes for the bad guys.

