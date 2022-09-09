 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Notes, 9 September 2022

Heading into the first weekend of the NFL season!

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

Happy Friday, everyone, and we’re on our way to the first full weekend of NFL football for 2022! The Buffalo Bills put a pretty good beating on the Los Angeles Rams in last night’s opener, and the big game this weekend. . .well, for us. . .is, of course, the Green Bay Packers traveling to take on our Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s late window.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

  • Vikings Happy Hour asks whether or not the game against the Packers is an easy win.
  • The second installment of Syed Schemes takes a look at what to expect from Ed Donatell on defense.
  • We sat down for Five Good Questions with Acme Packing Company about this weekend’s game.
  • Rookie Esezi Otomewo turned down $30,000 from Ross Blacklock to sell him the #90.
  • GA Skol is alive! And he gave us a season preview!
  • One addition to the injury report for the Vikings on Thursday. No changes for the bad guys.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...