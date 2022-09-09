Week 2 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022 ( the actual week 2)

Apparently it is actually week 2 this week because most sites have week 1 going from Saturday Aug 27 through Monday Sept 5th. Who knew? This logic is beyond my feeble comprehension skills.
Last week there were some really entertaining games. Florida vs Utah was a great game and had quite a few players who looked pretty good. Florida QB Anthony Richardson and LB Ventrell Miller, plus Utah CB Clark Phillips III and, TE Brant Kuithe all looked good to me.
The North Carolina vs Appalachian State game was a real defensive struggle. The final score was 63-61 which is a clear indication of the struggles the defenses had trying to stop the other team. The ending came down to a failed 2 point conversion.
The Florida State vs LSU game also was great and came down to a block PAT that prevented overtime.
I was interested in seeing games with center prospects and one player I wanted to see, Steve Avila from TCU, is actually playing left guard this year. He is a road grader and looked very good.
This week I am going to try to watch the players highlighted below ...
Friday, Sept. 9
Louisville at UCF | 7:30 p.m.
Malik Cunningham QB Louisville
Jermayne Lole DL Louisville
Caleb Chandler OT Louisville
Kenderick Duncan Jr. S Louisville
Kei’Trel Clark CB Louisville
Trevor Reid OT Louisville
Tiyon Evans RB Louisville
Bryan Hudson IOL Louisville
Dee Wiggins WR Louisville
Chandler Jones CB Louisville
Adonis Boone OT Louisville
Davonte Brown CB UCF
Jaylon Robinson WR UCF
Kemore Gamble TE UCF
Boise State at New Mexico | 9 p.m.
J.L. Skinner S Boise State
Hank Bachmeier QB Boise State
Saturday, Sept. 10
#1 Alabama at Texas | 12 p.m.
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama
Bryce Young QB Alabama
Henry To’oto’o LB Alabama
Eli Ricks CB Alabama
Jordan Battle S Alabama
Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama
Brian Branch S Alabama
Jermaine Burton WR Alabama
Malachi Moore S Alabama
Javion Cohen IOL Alabama
Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama
Byron Young DL Alabama
Cameron Latu TE Alabama
Tyler Harrell WR Alabama
D.J. Dale DL Alabama
DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama
Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama
Seth McLaughlin IOL Alabama
Tyler Steen OT Alabama
Traeshon Holden WR Alabama
Chris Braswell DL Alabama
Demouy Kennedy LB Alabama
Jase McClellan RB Alabama
Keilan Robinson RB Alabama
Darrian Dalcourt IOL Alabama
Will Reichard K Alabama
Timothy Smith DL Alabama
Bijan Robinson RB Texas
Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas
DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas
Alfred Collins DL Texas
D’Shawn Jamison CB Texas
Isaiah Neyor WR Texas
Troy Omeire WR Texas
Hudson Card QB Texas
T’Vondre Sweat DL Texas
Ayodele Adeoye LB Texas
Keondre Coburn DL Texas
Moro Ojomo DL Texas
Christian Jones OT Texas
Arkansas State at #3 Ohio State | 12 p.m.
Corey Rucker WR Arkansas State
C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State
Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State
Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State
Dawand Jones OT Ohio State
Lathan Ransom S Ohio State
Cameron Brown CB Ohio State
Josh Proctor S Ohio State
Luke Wypler IOL Ohio State
Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
Taron Vincent DL Ohio State
Julian Fleming WR Ohio State
Cody Simon LB Ohio State
Gee Scott Jr. TE Ohio State
Palaie Gaoteote IV LB Ohio State
Matthew Jones IOL Ohio State
Teradja Mitchell LB Ohio State
Tanner McCalister S Ohio State
Marcus Hooker S Ohio State
Noah Ruggles K Ohio State
Southern Miss at #15 Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m.
Hayes Maples LB Southern Miss
Tyler Van Dyke QB Miami (FL)
Zion Nelson OT Miami (FL)
Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami (FL)
Mitchell Agude EDGE Miami (FL)
Al Blades Jr. CB Miami (FL)
Jahfari Harvey DL Miami (FL)
Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (FL)
Jalen Rivers OT Miami (FL)
Chantz Williams EDGE Miami (FL)
Frank Ladson Jr. WR Miami (FL)
Jared Harrison-Hunte DL Miami (FL)
Caleb Johnson LB Miami (FL)
Will Mallory TE Miami (FL)
South Carolina at #16 Arkansas | 12 p.m.
Cam Smith CB South Carolina
Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina
Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina
Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina
Eric Douglas OT South Carolina
Josh Vann WR South Carolina
Austin Stogner TE South Carolina
Jordan Burch DL South Carolina
MarShawn Lloyd RB South Carolina
Karon Prunty CB South Carolina
David Spaulding CB South Carolina
Dylan Wonnum OT South Carolina
R.J. Roderick S South Carolina
Jordan Strachan EDGE South Carolina
Jalen Catalon S Arkansas
Bumper Pool LB Arkansas
K.J. Jefferson QB Arkansas
Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas
Dalton Wagner OT Arkansas
Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas
Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
Dwight McGlothern CB Arkansas
Trey Knox WR Arkansas
#23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m.
A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest
Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest
Nick Andersen S Wake Forest
Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest
Rondell Bothroyd DL Wake Forest
Anfernee Orji LB Vanderbilt
Marshall at #8 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m.
Rasheen Ali RB Marshall
Steven Gilmore CB Marshall
Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame
Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame
Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame
Jarrett Patterson IOL Notre Dame
Cam Hart CB Notre Dame
Chris Tyree RB Notre Dame
Jordan Johnson WR Notre Dame
Rylie Mills EDGE Notre Dame
Clarence Lewis CB Notre Dame
Zeke Correll IOL Notre Dame
Bo Bauer LB Notre Dame
Josh Lugg OT Notre Dame
Appalachian State at #6 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m.
Nick Hampton EDGE Appalachian State
Camerun Peoples RB Appalachian State
Cooper Hodges IOL Appalachian State
Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M
Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M
Demani Richardson S Texas A&M
Myles Jones CB Texas A&M
Aki Ogunbiyi IOL Texas A&M
Demond Demas WR Texas A&M
Chris Morris IOL Texas A&M
Donell Harris Jr. EDGE Texas A&M
Haynes King QB Texas A&M
McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M
Luke Matthews IOL Texas A&M
#24 Tennessee at #17 Pitt | 3:30 p.m.
Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee
Darnell Wright OT Tennessee
Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee
Tyler Baron DL Tennessee
Jerome Carvin OT Tennessee
Bru McCoy WR Tennessee
Jeremy Banks LB Tennessee
Carter Warren OT Pittsburgh
Habakkuk Baldonado EDGE Pittsburgh
Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh
Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh
Kedon Slovis QB Pittsburgh
Konata Mumpfield WR Pittsburgh
SirVocea Dennis LB Pittsburgh
A.J. Woods CB Pittsburgh
Deslin Alexandre DL Pittsburgh
Gabe Houy IOL Pittsburgh
Washington State at #19 Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m.
Cameron Ward QB Washington State
Jarrett Kingston IOL Washington State
Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin
Keeanu Benton DL Wisconsin
Logan Brown OT Wisconsin
Jack Nelson OT Wisconsin
Trey Wedig OT Wisconsin
Graham Mertz QB Wisconsin
Joe Tippmann OT Wisconsin
Jay Shaw CB Wisconsin
Tyler Beach OT Wisconsin
#25 Houston at Texas Tech | 4 p.m.
Nathaniel Dell WR Houston
Chidozie Nwankwo DL Houston
D’Anthony Jones DL Houston
Patrick Paul OT Houston
Clayton Tune QB Houston
Gleson Sprewell S Houston
Tyree Wilson DL Texas Tech
Baylor Cupp TE Texas Tech
Tyler Shough QB Texas Tech
SaRodorick Thompson RB Texas Tech
Iowa State at Iowa | 4 p.m.
Will McDonald IV DL Iowa State
Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State
Darrell Simmons Jr. IOL Iowa State
T.J. Tampa WR Iowa State
Jirehl Brock RB Iowa State
Easton Dean TE Iowa State
Sean Shaw Jr. WR Iowa State
Trevor Downing IOL Iowa State
Sam LaPorta TE Iowa
Jack Campbell LB Iowa
Riley Moss CB Iowa
Seth Benson LB Iowa
Jestin Jacobs LB Iowa
Kyler Schott IOL Iowa
Lukas Van Ness DL Iowa
Spencer Petras QB Iowa
Charlie Jones WR Iowa
#20 Kentucky at #12 Florida | 7 p.m.
Will Levis QB Kentucky
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky
Justin Rogers DL Kentucky
J.J. Weaver LB Kentucky
Tayvion Robinson WR Kentucky
Kavosiey Smoke RB Kentucky
Jordan Wright EDGE Kentucky
Tashawn Manning IOL Kentucky
Anthony Richardson QB Florida
Gervon Dexter DL Florida
O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida
Rashad Torrence II S Florida
Trey Dean III S Florida
Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida
Ventrell Miller LB Florida
Demarkcus Bowman RB Florida
Derek Wingo LB Florida
Jalen Kimber CB Florida
Tre’Vez Johnson S Florida
Amari Burney S Florida
Arizona State at #11 Oklahoma State | 7:30 p.m.
Ladarius Henderson IOL Arizona State
Nesta Jade Silvera DL Arizona State
Merlin Robertson LB Arizona State
DeaMonte Trayanum RB Arizona State
Emory Jones QB Arizona State
Xazavian Valladay RB Arizona State
Brock Martin EDGE Oklahoma State
Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma State
Jason Taylor II S Oklahoma State
Tyler Lacy DL Oklahoma State
Trace Ford EDGE Oklahoma State
#10 USC at Stanford | 7:30 p.m.
Jordan Addison WR USC
Andrew Vorhees IOL USC
Travis Dye RB USC
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC
Tuli Tuipulotu EDGE USC
Courtland Ford OT USC
Austin Jones RB USC
Shane Lee LB USC
Nick Figueroa EDGE USC
Brandon Pili DL USC
Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford
Tanner McKee QB Stanford
Benjamin Yurosek TE Stanford
Walter Rouse OT Stanford
Elijah Higgins WR Stanford
E.J. Smith RB Stanford
Myles Hinton OT Stanford
Pat Fields S Stanford
Hawai’i at #4 Michigan | 8 p.m.
Blake Corum RB Michigan
Mazi Smith DL Michigan
D.J. Turner CB Michigan
Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan
R.J. Moten S Michigan
Erick All TE Michigan
Zak Zinter OT Michigan
Taylor Upshaw EDGE Michigan
Michael Barrett S Michigan
Mike Morris DL Michigan
Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan
Ryan Hayes OT Michigan
Andrew Gentry OT Michigan
Ronnie Bell WR Michigan
Jake Moody K Michigan
#9 Baylor at #21 BYU | 10:15 p.m.
Siaki Ika DL Baylor
Gabe Hall DL Baylor
Dillon Doyle LB Baylor
Connor Galvin OT Baylor
Jacob Gall IOL Baylor
Micah Mazzccua OT Baylor
Ben Sims TE Baylor
Christian Morgan S Baylor
Blake Freeland OT BYU
Jaren Hall QB BYU
Clark Barrington OT BYU
Tyler Batty DL BYU
Puka Nacua WR BYU
Campbell Barrington IOL BYU
Isaac Rex TE BYU
As usual, and sure to get the most comments, I will provide a mock. I could see the team adding a QB early if they plan on leaving Cousin’s deal aloen next year. I think they should let him play it out and then make their decision. He will be a free agent and could leave but he did say he wanted to finish his career in Minnesota so that will be put to the test if it plays out this way.
TRADES
Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys
Sent: Round 1 Pick 19
Received: Round 1 Pick 24, Round 4 Pick 24
Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers
Sent: Round 2 Pick 19
Received: Round 2 Pick 25, Round 4 Pick 25, Round 7 Pick 23
24: R1 P24 DL Siaki Ika - Baylor 6’4” 358
https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/scouting-reports/siakiika
57: R2 P25 C Steve Avila - TCU 6’4” 334
https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/scouting-reports/steveavila
83: R3 P19 G O’Cyrus Torrence - Florida 6’5” 347
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/ocyrus-torrence-g-florida-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2023/
127: R4 P24 EDGE Jared Verse - Florida State 6’4” 248
128: R4 P25 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6’3” 215
155: R5 P19 TE Zack Kuntz - Old Dominion 6’8” 251
195: R6 P19 DL Tuli Tuipulotu - Southern Cal 6’4” 290
215: R6 P39 WR Zay Flowers - Boston College 5’10” 172
239: R7 P23 LB Shane Lee - USC 6’0” 245
A pure nose tackle? Really? Why? Harrison Phillips is signed for two more years. Plus, the team is more than likely going to extend Dalvin Tomlinson. I understand these sentiments but “Apu” is a beast and could really make a difference while also providing Phillips with rest time. It could allow Donatell to invent more lineups as well.
The thing is when you draft it is more than for just the upcoming season.
Avila is another mauler that is playing left guard this year after playing center in 2020.
Torrence is probably the head scratcher of a pick considering he plays right guard for the Gators. He did play some left guard when he was at Louisiana. But the team has Ezra Cleveland who is ascending (hopefully). The issue is next year is the last year of Cleveland’s deal and the team would have to figure out a contract extension amount. Perhaps they would get a decent draft pick in exchange?
Jared Verse had a really good game against LSU and has vaulted up the draft boards as a result. He may not be available here when the draft rolls around.
I had McCall in my last draft in the 5th round but needed to move him up in this mock.
Zack Kuntz is a big tight end that started his career at Penn State.
Tuipulotu would be a nice addition to the defensive tackle 5 technique group.
Flowers probably wont be available in the 6th round but the team probably cant take a early round receiver as long as their WR coach is against it. Well, he was last year but that does not mean he would be every year.
Shane Lee is a transfer from Alabama.
Well, there it is. Enjoy the games!
