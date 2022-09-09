Week 2 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022 ( the actual week 2)

Apparently it is actually week 2 this week because most sites have week 1 going from Saturday Aug 27 through Monday Sept 5th. Who knew? This logic is beyond my feeble comprehension skills.

Last week there were some really entertaining games. Florida vs Utah was a great game and had quite a few players who looked pretty good. Florida QB Anthony Richardson and LB Ventrell Miller, plus Utah CB Clark Phillips III and, TE Brant Kuithe all looked good to me.

The North Carolina vs Appalachian State game was a real defensive struggle. The final score was 63-61 which is a clear indication of the struggles the defenses had trying to stop the other team. The ending came down to a failed 2 point conversion.

The Florida State vs LSU game also was great and came down to a block PAT that prevented overtime.

I was interested in seeing games with center prospects and one player I wanted to see, Steve Avila from TCU, is actually playing left guard this year. He is a road grader and looked very good.

This week I am going to try to watch the players highlighted below ...

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF | 7:30 p.m.

Malik Cunningham QB Louisville

Jermayne Lole DL Louisville

Caleb Chandler OT Louisville

Kenderick Duncan Jr. S Louisville

Kei’Trel Clark CB Louisville

Trevor Reid OT Louisville

Tiyon Evans RB Louisville

Bryan Hudson IOL Louisville

Dee Wiggins WR Louisville

Chandler Jones CB Louisville

Adonis Boone OT Louisville

Davonte Brown CB UCF

Jaylon Robinson WR UCF

Kemore Gamble TE UCF

Boise State at New Mexico | 9 p.m.

J.L. Skinner S Boise State

Hank Bachmeier QB Boise State

Saturday, Sept. 10

#1 Alabama at Texas | 12 p.m.

Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama

Bryce Young QB Alabama

Henry To’oto’o LB Alabama

Eli Ricks CB Alabama

Jordan Battle S Alabama

Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama

Brian Branch S Alabama

Jermaine Burton WR Alabama

Malachi Moore S Alabama

Javion Cohen IOL Alabama

Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama

Byron Young DL Alabama

Cameron Latu TE Alabama

Tyler Harrell WR Alabama

D.J. Dale DL Alabama

DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama

Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama

Seth McLaughlin IOL Alabama

Tyler Steen OT Alabama

Traeshon Holden WR Alabama

Chris Braswell DL Alabama

Demouy Kennedy LB Alabama

Jase McClellan RB Alabama

Keilan Robinson RB Alabama

Darrian Dalcourt IOL Alabama

Will Reichard K Alabama

Timothy Smith DL Alabama

Bijan Robinson RB Texas

Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas

DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas

Alfred Collins DL Texas

D’Shawn Jamison CB Texas

Isaiah Neyor WR Texas

Troy Omeire WR Texas

Hudson Card QB Texas

T’Vondre Sweat DL Texas

Ayodele Adeoye LB Texas

Keondre Coburn DL Texas

Moro Ojomo DL Texas

Christian Jones OT Texas

Arkansas State at #3 Ohio State | 12 p.m.

Corey Rucker WR Arkansas State

C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State

Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State

Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State

Dawand Jones OT Ohio State

Lathan Ransom S Ohio State

Cameron Brown CB Ohio State

Josh Proctor S Ohio State

Luke Wypler IOL Ohio State

Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State

Taron Vincent DL Ohio State

Julian Fleming WR Ohio State

Cody Simon LB Ohio State

Gee Scott Jr. TE Ohio State

Palaie Gaoteote IV LB Ohio State

Matthew Jones IOL Ohio State

Teradja Mitchell LB Ohio State

Tanner McCalister S Ohio State

Marcus Hooker S Ohio State

Noah Ruggles K Ohio State

Southern Miss at #15 Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m.

Hayes Maples LB Southern Miss

Tyler Van Dyke QB Miami (FL)

Zion Nelson OT Miami (FL)

Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami (FL)

Mitchell Agude EDGE Miami (FL)

Al Blades Jr. CB Miami (FL)

Jahfari Harvey DL Miami (FL)

Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (FL)

Jalen Rivers OT Miami (FL)

Chantz Williams EDGE Miami (FL)

Frank Ladson Jr. WR Miami (FL)

Jared Harrison-Hunte DL Miami (FL)

Caleb Johnson LB Miami (FL)

Will Mallory TE Miami (FL)

South Carolina at #16 Arkansas | 12 p.m.

Cam Smith CB South Carolina

Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina

Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina

Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina

Eric Douglas OT South Carolina

Josh Vann WR South Carolina

Austin Stogner TE South Carolina

Jordan Burch DL South Carolina

MarShawn Lloyd RB South Carolina

Karon Prunty CB South Carolina

David Spaulding CB South Carolina

Dylan Wonnum OT South Carolina

R.J. Roderick S South Carolina

Jordan Strachan EDGE South Carolina

Jalen Catalon S Arkansas

Bumper Pool LB Arkansas

K.J. Jefferson QB Arkansas

Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas

Dalton Wagner OT Arkansas

Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas

Drew Sanders LB Arkansas

Dwight McGlothern CB Arkansas

Trey Knox WR Arkansas

#23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m.

A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest

Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest

Nick Andersen S Wake Forest

Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest

Rondell Bothroyd DL Wake Forest

Anfernee Orji LB Vanderbilt

Marshall at #8 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m.

Rasheen Ali RB Marshall

Steven Gilmore CB Marshall

Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame

Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame

Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame

Jarrett Patterson IOL Notre Dame

Cam Hart CB Notre Dame

Chris Tyree RB Notre Dame

Jordan Johnson WR Notre Dame

Rylie Mills EDGE Notre Dame

Clarence Lewis CB Notre Dame

Zeke Correll IOL Notre Dame

Bo Bauer LB Notre Dame

Josh Lugg OT Notre Dame

Appalachian State at #6 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m.

Nick Hampton EDGE Appalachian State

Camerun Peoples RB Appalachian State

Cooper Hodges IOL Appalachian State

Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M

Devon Achane RB Texas A&M

Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M

Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M

Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M

Demani Richardson S Texas A&M

Myles Jones CB Texas A&M

Aki Ogunbiyi IOL Texas A&M

Demond Demas WR Texas A&M

Chris Morris IOL Texas A&M

Donell Harris Jr. EDGE Texas A&M

Haynes King QB Texas A&M

McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M

Luke Matthews IOL Texas A&M

#24 Tennessee at #17 Pitt | 3:30 p.m.

Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee

Darnell Wright OT Tennessee

Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee

Tyler Baron DL Tennessee

Jerome Carvin OT Tennessee

Bru McCoy WR Tennessee

Jeremy Banks LB Tennessee

Carter Warren OT Pittsburgh

Habakkuk Baldonado EDGE Pittsburgh

Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh

Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh

Kedon Slovis QB Pittsburgh

Konata Mumpfield WR Pittsburgh

SirVocea Dennis LB Pittsburgh

A.J. Woods CB Pittsburgh

Deslin Alexandre DL Pittsburgh

Gabe Houy IOL Pittsburgh

Washington State at #19 Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m.

Cameron Ward QB Washington State

Jarrett Kingston IOL Washington State

Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin

Keeanu Benton DL Wisconsin

Logan Brown OT Wisconsin

Jack Nelson OT Wisconsin

Trey Wedig OT Wisconsin

Graham Mertz QB Wisconsin

Joe Tippmann OT Wisconsin

Jay Shaw CB Wisconsin

Tyler Beach OT Wisconsin

#25 Houston at Texas Tech | 4 p.m.

Nathaniel Dell WR Houston

Chidozie Nwankwo DL Houston

D’Anthony Jones DL Houston

Patrick Paul OT Houston

Clayton Tune QB Houston

Gleson Sprewell S Houston

Tyree Wilson DL Texas Tech

Baylor Cupp TE Texas Tech

Tyler Shough QB Texas Tech

SaRodorick Thompson RB Texas Tech

Iowa State at Iowa | 4 p.m.

Will McDonald IV DL Iowa State

Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State

Darrell Simmons Jr. IOL Iowa State

T.J. Tampa WR Iowa State

Jirehl Brock RB Iowa State

Easton Dean TE Iowa State

Sean Shaw Jr. WR Iowa State

Trevor Downing IOL Iowa State

Sam LaPorta TE Iowa

Jack Campbell LB Iowa

Riley Moss CB Iowa

Seth Benson LB Iowa

Jestin Jacobs LB Iowa

Kyler Schott IOL Iowa

Lukas Van Ness DL Iowa

Spencer Petras QB Iowa

Charlie Jones WR Iowa

#20 Kentucky at #12 Florida | 7 p.m.

Will Levis QB Kentucky

Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky

Justin Rogers DL Kentucky

J.J. Weaver LB Kentucky

Tayvion Robinson WR Kentucky

Kavosiey Smoke RB Kentucky

Jordan Wright EDGE Kentucky

Tashawn Manning IOL Kentucky

Anthony Richardson QB Florida

Gervon Dexter DL Florida

O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida

Rashad Torrence II S Florida

Trey Dean III S Florida

Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida

Ventrell Miller LB Florida

Demarkcus Bowman RB Florida

Derek Wingo LB Florida

Jalen Kimber CB Florida

Tre’Vez Johnson S Florida

Amari Burney S Florida

Arizona State at #11 Oklahoma State | 7:30 p.m.

Ladarius Henderson IOL Arizona State

Nesta Jade Silvera DL Arizona State

Merlin Robertson LB Arizona State

DeaMonte Trayanum RB Arizona State

Emory Jones QB Arizona State

Xazavian Valladay RB Arizona State

Brock Martin EDGE Oklahoma State

Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma State

Jason Taylor II S Oklahoma State

Tyler Lacy DL Oklahoma State

Trace Ford EDGE Oklahoma State

#10 USC at Stanford | 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Addison WR USC

Andrew Vorhees IOL USC

Travis Dye RB USC

Mekhi Blackmon CB USC

Tuli Tuipulotu EDGE USC

Courtland Ford OT USC

Austin Jones RB USC

Shane Lee LB USC

Nick Figueroa EDGE USC

Brandon Pili DL USC

Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford

Tanner McKee QB Stanford

Benjamin Yurosek TE Stanford

Walter Rouse OT Stanford

Elijah Higgins WR Stanford

E.J. Smith RB Stanford

Myles Hinton OT Stanford

Pat Fields S Stanford

Hawai’i at #4 Michigan | 8 p.m.

Blake Corum RB Michigan

Mazi Smith DL Michigan

D.J. Turner CB Michigan

Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan

R.J. Moten S Michigan

Erick All TE Michigan

Zak Zinter OT Michigan

Taylor Upshaw EDGE Michigan

Michael Barrett S Michigan

Mike Morris DL Michigan

Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan

Ryan Hayes OT Michigan

Andrew Gentry OT Michigan

Ronnie Bell WR Michigan

Jake Moody K Michigan

#9 Baylor at #21 BYU | 10:15 p.m.

Siaki Ika DL Baylor

Gabe Hall DL Baylor

Dillon Doyle LB Baylor

Connor Galvin OT Baylor

Jacob Gall IOL Baylor

Micah Mazzccua OT Baylor

Ben Sims TE Baylor

Christian Morgan S Baylor

Blake Freeland OT BYU

Jaren Hall QB BYU

Clark Barrington OT BYU

Tyler Batty DL BYU

Puka Nacua WR BYU

Campbell Barrington IOL BYU

Isaac Rex TE BYU

As usual, and sure to get the most comments, I will provide a mock. I could see the team adding a QB early if they plan on leaving Cousin’s deal aloen next year. I think they should let him play it out and then make their decision. He will be a free agent and could leave but he did say he wanted to finish his career in Minnesota so that will be put to the test if it plays out this way.

TRADES

Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys

Sent: Round 1 Pick 19

Received: Round 1 Pick 24, Round 4 Pick 24

Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Round 2 Pick 19

Received: Round 2 Pick 25, Round 4 Pick 25, Round 7 Pick 23

24: R1 P24 DL Siaki Ika - Baylor 6’4” 358

https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/scouting-reports/siakiika

57: R2 P25 C Steve Avila - TCU 6’4” 334

https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/scouting-reports/steveavila

83: R3 P19 G O’Cyrus Torrence - Florida 6’5” 347

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/ocyrus-torrence-g-florida-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2023/

127: R4 P24 EDGE Jared Verse - Florida State 6’4” 248

128: R4 P25 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6’3” 215

155: R5 P19 TE Zack Kuntz - Old Dominion 6’8” 251

195: R6 P19 DL Tuli Tuipulotu - Southern Cal 6’4” 290

215: R6 P39 WR Zay Flowers - Boston College 5’10” 172

239: R7 P23 LB Shane Lee - USC 6’0” 245

A pure nose tackle? Really? Why? Harrison Phillips is signed for two more years. Plus, the team is more than likely going to extend Dalvin Tomlinson. I understand these sentiments but “Apu” is a beast and could really make a difference while also providing Phillips with rest time. It could allow Donatell to invent more lineups as well.

The thing is when you draft it is more than for just the upcoming season.

Avila is another mauler that is playing left guard this year after playing center in 2020.

Torrence is probably the head scratcher of a pick considering he plays right guard for the Gators. He did play some left guard when he was at Louisiana. But the team has Ezra Cleveland who is ascending (hopefully). The issue is next year is the last year of Cleveland’s deal and the team would have to figure out a contract extension amount. Perhaps they would get a decent draft pick in exchange?

Jared Verse had a really good game against LSU and has vaulted up the draft boards as a result. He may not be available here when the draft rolls around.

I had McCall in my last draft in the 5th round but needed to move him up in this mock.

Zack Kuntz is a big tight end that started his career at Penn State.

Tuipulotu would be a nice addition to the defensive tackle 5 technique group.

Flowers probably wont be available in the 6th round but the team probably cant take a early round receiver as long as their WR coach is against it. Well, he was last year but that does not mean he would be every year.

Shane Lee is a transfer from Alabama.

Well, there it is. Enjoy the games!