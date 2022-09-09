Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

We’re about 48 hours away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, and that means that both the Green Bay Packers and your Minnesota Vikings have submitted their final injury reports for Week 1. Let’s take a look at both of the lists, starting with the visiting team as we generally do.

Green Bay Packers Week 1 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Allen Lazard WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP Doubtful David Bakhtiari OT Knee LP LP DNP Questionable Elgton Jenkins OT Pectoral/Knee LP LP LP Questionable Mason Crosby K Right Knee FP FP FP --- Tipa Galeai LB Elbow FP FP FP --- Jake Hanson C Shoulder FP FP FP --- Yosh Nijman OT Knee FP FP FP --- Darnell Savage S Hamstring LP LP LP --- Robert Tonyan TE Knee LP LP LP --- Christian Watson WR Knee FP FP FP ---

Lazard hasn’t practiced all week, which generally means the odds of him being ready to go on Sunday are slim. The big ones for Green Bay are the two offensive tackles, David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. Both had been limited all week, but Bakhtiari wound up sitting out of Friday’s practice and his status seems to be more up in the air than Jenkins’ status is. It’s probably going to come down to a game-time decision as to whether the All-Pro will be out there or not.

Now, on to the Vikings’ injury report.

Minnesota Vikings Week 1 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Jonathan Bullard DL Biceps LP LP LP Questionable Lewis Cine S Knee --- LP DNP Questionable Alexander Mattison RB Non-Injury --- DNP DNP ---

Kevin O’Connell said that Cine aggravated a previous injury but didn’t elaborate too much as to whether or not the rookie will be ready to go for Sunday’s opener. Mattison has missed the last two days of practice because of a personal issue but it sounds like the team expects to have him available on Sunday. Bullard may end up being a game-time decision, and if he isn’t available I assume that Ross Blacklock would start in his stead.

Those are your final injury reports for the Packers and the Vikings as we prepare for Sunday’s season opener. We’ll have plenty more coverage of this week’s game as we approach kickoff.