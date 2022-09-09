SB Nation Reacts: Confidence in Vikings running high in Week 1

We’ve got our SB Nation Reacts results from the questions we asked the other day, and there aren’t a whole lot of surprises to be had.

First off, as we head into Week 1, hope springs eternal among Minnesota Vikings fans.

Of the people that participated in our poll, 88% of Vikings fans are confident that the team is moving in the right direction. That’s a pretty far cry from the end of the 2021 season when the Mike Zimmer era was ending with another disappointment. A new coaching staff and some personnel improvements have brought a lot of folks back to the fold.

As far as our question about who will lead the team in touchdown receptions, the results were not surprising.

As you’d probably expect, despite Adam Thielen’s red zone prowess, 59% of our respondents believe that Justin Jefferson will lead the Vikings in touchdown catches in 2022. I kind of figured that would be the way the poll would trend. Thielen wound up pulling down 35% of the vote, with Irv Smith Jr. and K.J. Osborn lagging behind.

While Vikings fans are confident in their team’s ability, the rest of the country doesn’t seem to share that optimism.

In the national poll, only 20% of respondents think that the Vikings will win the NFC North this season. On the positive side, that’s nearly three times more than those that voted for the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears combined. On the negative side, that’s only a little more than a quarter of the people that voted for the Green Bay Packers to make it four straight division titles. Well, I guess the Vikings will just have to go out and prove everyone wrong, won’t they?

Those are our SB Nation Reacts results for this week, folks. We’ll be back with more questions during Week 2.