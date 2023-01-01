Happy New Year, and happy Minnesota Vikings game day, folks! It’s the first day of the new year and the first opportunity to watch Vikings football in 2023 as they head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. We want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to follow along with all of the action, so we’re putting it all in one place for you.

Television Info

This game is actually going to be a part of the late afternoon window, meaning that kickoff is slated for 3:25 PM Central time this afternoon (not noon, unfortunately). The game will also be broadcast on CBS, which is WCCO-4 in the Twin Cities, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. If you want to know whether or not you’re in the local broadcast area for this one, here’s the weekly map from the folks at 506 Sports. If you’re in the barely-visible red area, Vikings/Packers will be the CBS game in your area.

If you’re in one of those two blue islands on the West Coast and want to watch this one, you’ll have to point your DirecTV receiver to Channel 717.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, the American Forces Network will be showing this one LIVE, specifically on AFN Sports. Kickoff is set to start at 2000Z, which works out to 2200L for viewers in Central Europe, 0000L on Monday morning for those on Arabian Central time, and 0600L on Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

As usual, the Vikings Radio Network affiliates throughout the upper midwest will be carrying this one. If you’re not sure who the affiliates in your area are, feel free to check the link for the full list.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio to follow this one, you’ll find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channels 137 and 380. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The folks from Football Zebras tell us that the officiating crew for this one will be led by Carl Cheffers. This will be the first time that the Vikings have seen Cheffers this season. The last Vikings game he was the head referee for was in November of last season, a game the Vikings lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, 34-31.

Weather Info

Both teams are going to have to deal with the elements in this one, but according to our friends from WeatherNation it isn’t going to be too bad out there. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the high 30s with very little chance of precipitation and some light winds coming out of the southwest. The weather for the game in Buffalo earlier this year was a whole lot worse than that, all things considered.

Betting Info

According to the folks from the DraftKings Sportsbook, the line for this one has shifted slightly, as the Vikings are now a 3-point underdog. The line started out as 3.5 points, so it’s a little more in the Vikings’ favor. The over/under for this one has gone up to 47.5 when it started at 45.5 earlier in the week.

Streaming Info

With this being a CBS game, you can watch it via Paramount+ if the game is being shown in your local area already (judging from the map above, it probably is). You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be all the information you need in order to follow along with all of the action from Lambeau Field this afternoon between the Vikings and the Packers. As we usually do, we will have our Open Thread for the first quarter of play up and running about an hour before kickoff, which means that you can start looking for it at around 2:30 PM Central time.