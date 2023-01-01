NFL Week 17 Early Games Discussion

It’s the penultimate Sunday of National Football League action for this season, and the Minnesota Vikings won’t be taking the field until the late afternoon window today, which can only mean one thing.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, for what might be the last time this year (depending on how the NFL schedules next week’s games), it’s a limited, modified RED ZONE SUNDAY for Vikings fans this afternoon! We can sit back and get a decent appetizer with the early games while we’re waiting for the main event.

Here are the games in the early window today on both CBS and FOX. If you don’t have the Red Zone Channel, you can see which games are being shown in your area.

Early Games on CBS

Early Games on FOX

The aqua and yellow sections represent late games that we don’t care about because the Vikings game will be on.

That’s your early slate of NFL action, folks. We’ll start our coverage of our game with the inactives, which should drop right around 2:00 PM Central time. Enjoy the early games, everyone!