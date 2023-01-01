NFL Week 17 Early Games Discussion

It’s the penultimate Sunday of National Football League action for this season, and the Minnesota Vikings won’t be taking the field until the late afternoon window today, which can only mean one thing.
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, for what might be the last time this year (depending on how the NFL schedules next week’s games), it’s a limited, modified RED ZONE SUNDAY for Vikings fans this afternoon! We can sit back and get a decent appetizer with the early games while we’re waiting for the main event.
Here are the games in the early window today on both CBS and FOX. If you don’t have the Red Zone Channel, you can see which games are being shown in your area.
Early Games on CBS
- Blue: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants - Kevin Harlan, Trent Green - DirecTV Channel 705
- Yellow: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton - DirecTV Channel 706
- Green: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs - Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta - DirecTV Channel 707
- Red: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis - DirecTV Channel 708
Early Games on FOX
- Orange: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders - Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth - DirecTV Channel 709
- Purple: Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons - Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn - DirecTV Channel 710
- Green: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma - DirecTV Channel 711
- Blue: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles - Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston - DirecTV Channel 712
- Red: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen - DirecTV Channel 713
The aqua and yellow sections represent late games that we don’t care about because the Vikings game will be on.
That’s your early slate of NFL action, folks. We’ll start our coverage of our game with the inactives, which should drop right around 2:00 PM Central time. Enjoy the early games, everyone!
Loading comments...