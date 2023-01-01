Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Key information and first quarter discussion

We’re right around an hour from kickoff at Corrugated Tin Shack Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as your Minnesota Vikings will face the Green Bay Packers in the second-to-last game of the 2022 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to be up to speed for today’s contest.

Date and Time: Sunday, 1 January 2023, 3:25 PM Central time

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Television Coverage: WCCO-4 in the Twin Cities, CBS affiliates around the nation, DirecTV Channel 717

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 137 and 380 (Vikings feed), SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings +3, Over/Under 47.5

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 27, Packers 24

Three Keys

1) Don’t expect to get any calls today - I’m usually not one to put on my tinfoil hat when it comes to the NFL anymore, but I think we can assume that today the Vikings are going to have to overcome the Packers and the officiating if they want to come out with a victory. Just a hunch. . .maybe I’ll be wrong on this one. But the Vikings need to play as clean as possible this afternoon.

2) Strive for consistency - I think we say this every week, but this team can’t keep having stretches where one side of the ball (or both sides, potentially) take a nap for an extended period of time. With the playoffs just around the corner, this team needs to start finding some consistency both offensively and defensively.

3) Win on special teams - This is going to be a very close matchup, and as we’ve seen all season the special teams can usually make a huge impact on things, whether it’s positive or negative. The Vikings’ special teams, for the most part, have been solid this season, and that’s a trend that needs to continue in order for them to be successful today.

Know the Foe: Acme Packing Company

That should be everything you need to be ready for this one, folks. Remember, we’ve got a new Open Thread that fires up at the start of each quarter, so keep your eyes open for those and move the discussion along accordingly.

Here’s hoping that in about three hours or so, we’ll all gather back here to talk about how great it was to officially end the competitive portion of Green Bay’s season.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!