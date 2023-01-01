Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first quarter of play at Lambeau Field with your Minnesota Vikings trailing the Green Bay Packers by a score of 14-3.

The Vikings got the football first after Green Bay won the toss and deferred to the second half, with Kirk Cousins leading the offense onto the field at their own 33-yard line. After a couple of short gains by Dalvin Cook, Cousins’ pass on third down fell incomplete and they punted it away, with Green Bay taking over at their own 21-yard line.

The Packers went three-and-out as well. . .but Josh Metellus, for the second week in a row, got a huge blocked punt! The ball bounced back to the Green Bay punter and he was taken down at the Green Bay 2-yard line!

Unfortunately, three straight offensive plays didn’t get the ball into the end zone, and the Vikings settled for a 21-yard field goal from Greg Joseph to take an early 3-0 lead.

The Vikings had the lead for about ten seconds, as Keisean Nixon took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 105 yards for a Green Bay touchdown, making it 7-3 with a little more than ten minutes left in the first quarter.

Minnesota took over on their next drive from their own 25 after a touchback, and proceeded to go three-and-out once again with players slipping on their routes. Green Bay took over at their own 38-yard line. The Packers quickly got over midfield thanks to Aaron. . .Jones, and faced a 4th-and-1 from the Minnesota 39-yard line. Rather than run it again, Aaron Rodgers dropped back to pass and was sacked by Dalvin Tomlinson, fumbling the ball away with the Vikings recovering. Rodgers was later ruled down by contact, but the Vikings kept the football.

The Vikings then faced their own fourth down situation, a 4th-and-2 from the Green Bay 37. They went for it, and Cousins pass went off the hands of T.J. Hockenson and into the hands of Darnell Savage, who returned it 75 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-3 a little less than ten minutes into the game.

Minnesota’s offense got a spark on their next drive from Cousins, who ran for a big 19-yard gain on third down to keep the drive going, and Dalvin Cook followed that up with a big gain of his own on a screen pass. That led to Greg Joseph attempting a 46-yard field goal, with Greg Joseph pushing it wide to the right.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Packers are looking at a 3rd-and-6 from the Minnesota 46-yard line.

It’s been a wild one early from Lambeau, but the Vikings trail the Packers by a score of 14-3. Come join us for the second quarter of play!