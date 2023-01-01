Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

The teams are heading into the locker rooms in Green Bay, and the Minnesota Vikings trail the Green Bay Packers by a score of 27-3. Yeah, it’s been ugly.

After a disastrous first quarter for the Vikings, Green Bay started the second quarter by driving deep into Minnesota territory, establishing a first-and-goal situation at the 6-yard line. That eventually became 4th-and-goal from the 3, and the Packers settled for a 26-yard field goal from Mason Crosby to make the score 17-3.

Minnesota took over and pushed the ball to near midfield, overcoming a 1st-and-25 situation to get into Green Bay territory. Then, Kirk Cousins had a pass tipped and it wound up turning into his second interception of the day, this one by Adrian Amos, who returned it to the Green Bay 40-yard line.

Green Bay cashed in on the turnover, with Aaron Rodgers finding Robert Tonyan for a 21-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-3 with 2:41 remaining in the first half.

The Vikings had a chance to cut into the lead before the half, but Greg Joseph missed his second field goal of the afternoon, a 50-yarder that went wide to the left. The Packers got another opportunity at the end of the half, and they converted on a 55-yarder from Mason Crosby to make it 27-3 as the teams went into the locker room.

Pretty much everything in this one has been a disaster for the Vikings, as you already know if you’ve been watching this one. We’ll just leave it at that.

We’re at halftime at Lambeau Field, with the Minnesota Vikings trailing the Green Bay Packers by a score of 27-3. Come on in and join us for the third quarter anyway!