Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Once again, it’s time to raise four fingers high above your head because we’re moving to the fourth quarter of play at Lambeau Field with the Minnesota Vikings trailing the Green Bay Packers by. . .a lot. It’s 27-3.

The Packers got the ball first to start the second half, and to the Vikings’ credit they forced a punt after Green Bay picked up minimal yardage. The Vikings then put together a fairly decent drive, advancing into Green Bay territory for one of the rare occasions on the afternoon. The Vikings got down to the Green Bay 15, and just when it looked like the momentum was shifting, Kirk Cousins was strip-sacked by Kenny Clark, with Clark recovering for the Vikings’ third turnover of the afternoon.

The Packers then went on a long drive after that, moving deep into Minnesota territory. As we move to the fourth quarter the Packers have a first-and-goal from the Minnesota 2-yard line.

It’s been an ugly game this afternoon, with the Vikings currently trailing the Packers by a score of 27-3 after three quarters of play. Come join us for the conclusion of this one, folks. . .commiserate as a group and stuff.